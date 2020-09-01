EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.16% of eXp World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eXp World by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,683 shares of company stock worth $16,381,472. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,426. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.28 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

