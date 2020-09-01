EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after buying an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $9,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $8,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. 2,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

