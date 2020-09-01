EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $954,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 52.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 539.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 518,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $568,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

HZNP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,054 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.