EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Livongo Health by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,346 shares of company stock worth $9,234,011. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,846. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

