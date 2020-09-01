EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,289.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $43,354.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,799 shares of company stock worth $15,056,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,990. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

