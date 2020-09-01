EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,058 shares of company stock worth $18,949,666 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. 7,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,718. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

