EAM Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after buying an additional 124,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.