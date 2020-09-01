EAM Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $6,394,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $4,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $221,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 276.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533,885 shares of company stock worth $423,941,722. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 88,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,531. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a PE ratio of -62.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

