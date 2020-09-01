Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.07. 232,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 203,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder George W. Karpus sold 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $432,820.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

