Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the July 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock remained flat at $$22.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 309.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 20.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

