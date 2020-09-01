Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 112,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 196.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

