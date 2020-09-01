Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.79

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.79 and traded as low as $185.00. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 2,716 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC raised Electra Private Equity to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 404 ($5.28) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.79.

In related news, insider Paul Goodson purchased 19,939 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £39,878 ($52,107.67).

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

