Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.84. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

