Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells $4,207,800.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

