Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMNSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

