Elior Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in August

Elior Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the July 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Elior Group stock remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Get Elior Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ELROF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elior Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.