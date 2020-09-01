Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.69. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 69,600 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 226.14% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $174,429.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,016 shares of company stock valued at $496,629. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 552,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 329,970 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,303,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 115,474 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

