Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.18

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as low as $10.55. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 8,600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

