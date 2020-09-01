Elysium Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00528968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

