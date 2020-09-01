Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.83

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and traded as low as $40.82. Emera shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 40,738 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

About Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

