ENI’s (E) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ENI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,580. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

