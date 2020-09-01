Enquest (ENQUF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS: ENQUF) recently:

8/24/2020 – Enquest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2020 – Enquest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Enquest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Enquest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Enquest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Enquest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Enquest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2020 – Enquest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. "

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935. Enquest Plc has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

