Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 690,027 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,027 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $81,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. 137,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

