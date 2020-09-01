Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 307.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,515 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $48,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,253,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,167,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. 171,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,851. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

