Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 204,960 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $60,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.