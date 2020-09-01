Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 363,592 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,592 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.25% of CBRE Group worth $37,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

