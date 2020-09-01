Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $64,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 308,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,923. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

