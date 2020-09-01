Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $38.32 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,260,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $57,171,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $65,242,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 409,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.