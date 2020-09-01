Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $38.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,708. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average of $375.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

