Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $39.79 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,397 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

