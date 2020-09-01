Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $39.94 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.41% of Davita worth $39,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Davita stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $87.85. 25,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

