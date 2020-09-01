Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $55.89 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Capital One Financial worth $55,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $127,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,579. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.