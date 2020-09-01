Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $68.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $68,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.24. 67,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,637. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $189.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

