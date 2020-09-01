Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 247.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $40,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

GS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.