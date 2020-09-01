Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $49,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

BIIB traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.31. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

