Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 30,861 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $48,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,758 shares of company stock worth $24,623,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,427. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

