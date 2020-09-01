Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 62,741 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,741 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 603,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,888,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

