Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8,970 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $39,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Equinix by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Equinix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 49,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,110 shares of company stock worth $3,057,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $783.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,483. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $762.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

