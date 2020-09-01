Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 120,686 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,686 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $47,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $73,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Electric Power by 147.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,013,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after buying an additional 604,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. 71,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

