Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 63,060 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.48% of F5 Networks worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.07. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.