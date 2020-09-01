Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 2.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 122,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 624,143 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. 2,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,616. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

