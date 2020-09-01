EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,855.63 and $5.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

