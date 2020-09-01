Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.5% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.76% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $301,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

