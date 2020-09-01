Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Short Interest Down 44.3% in August

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Enviro Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 93,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,286. Enviro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

