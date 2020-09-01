Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.15. Environmental Waste International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 913,440 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

