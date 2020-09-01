EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.47 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 11% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00029160 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, Bit-Z, BigONE and Coinbe. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $2.74 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,404,998 coins and its circulating supply is 935,704,987 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Fatbtc, Neraex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Kraken, Binance, Kuna, WazirX, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, BigONE, Kucoin, Ovis, Exmo, OEX, Coinrail, OKEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Rfinex, RightBTC, ABCC, Hotbit, CoinEx, DOBI trade, CoinBene, BCEX, Upbit, QBTC, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, COSS, CPDAX, TOPBTC, Exrates, BitMart, Poloniex, Tidex, Coindeal, IDCM, Tidebit, Zebpay, CoinExchange, IDAX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptomate, BitFlip, Liqui, LBank, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, YoBit, EXX, Coinbe, GOPAX, BtcTrade.im, OpenLedger DEX, C2CX, ChaoEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

