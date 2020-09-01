Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 176,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

