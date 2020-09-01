Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,141. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

