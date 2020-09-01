Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 1st (AMBA, AMGN, GEF, GEF.B, GES, GMS, GORO, GPRK, GRTS, HNGR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 1st:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

