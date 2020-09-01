Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 69,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,168. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

